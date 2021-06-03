Dr. Percy Mitchell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Percy Mitchell Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Percy Mitchell Jr, MD
Dr. Percy Mitchell Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell Jr's Office Locations
Percy D Mitchell Jr M D & Associates LLC1045 Summitt Dr, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 727-1987
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mitchell is patient and kind. He listens to me without rushing through my appointment. He has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Percy Mitchell Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1326106436
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Mitchell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell Jr.
