Dr. Percy Naranjo, MD

Psychiatry
1.0 (3)
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Percy Naranjo, MD

Dr. Percy Naranjo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Naranjo works at General Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in North Hills, CA and Huntington Park, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naranjo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles
    2208 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 384-3434
  2. 2
    Mission City Communitynetwork Inc. Sepulveda Community Phar
    8527 Sepulveda Blvd, North Hills, CA 91343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 895-3100
  3. 3
    7516 Pacific Blvd Ste 206, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 786-1238

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Percy Naranjo, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 53 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255474375
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Naranjo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Naranjo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Naranjo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naranjo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naranjo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naranjo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

