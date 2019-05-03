Dr. Perihan Dimachkie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimachkie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perihan Dimachkie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Perihan Dimachkie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Integris Family Care Southwest4221 S Western Ave Ste 3030, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 644-5030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my first appointment with Dr Dimachkie. I was so impressed with the level of knowledge she had concerning my overall health issues (when she entered the room). She listened to me; questioned me about my thyroid issues; and explained her plan of action. I can say that she took more "one on one" time with me than any doctor I've seen. I am so thrilled that I chose Dr Dimachkie after my doctor left Integris. I definitely recommend Dr Dimachkie.
About Dr. Perihan Dimachkie, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457606113
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
