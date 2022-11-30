Dr. Perinchery Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perinchery Narayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Perinchery Narayan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from St. John's Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Dr. Narayan's Office Locations
North Florida Urology Associates1630 SE 18th St Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 424-6451
North Florida Urology Associates3426 NW 43rd St Ste B, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 574-6784
North Florida Urology Associates - The Villages1501 Us-441 Bldg 1600, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 424-6455
Perinchery Narayan, MD800 Zeagler Dr Ste 430, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 260-5716
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 64 year old man with no insurance and 6 months away from Medicare. I was referred to Dr. Narayan by Fl. health. His staff has been great to work with and explained what they were doing along with why. I have been blessed to have had Meisha take care of me most of my visits. A very caring and thorough nurse. Dr. Bass is very patient in answering all my questions, of which there were many. Dr. Narayan met with me on a Saturday to go over questions I had about my upcoming surgery. Before agreeing to letting him do this, I read numerous reviews. Most of the ones I read that were negative had nothing to do with his abilities as a doctor or surgeon. I know how businesses get high ratings on reviews, it’s typically because they have an individual that does nothing but concentrate on good reviews. My number one concern was if Dr.Narayan was competent to trust with my manhood. I can honestly say I made the right decision. Who cares how someone’s bedside manner is if surgery goes bad
- Urology
- English
- 1083635494
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- St Marthas Hosp
- St. John's Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.
