Overview

Dr. Periyanan Vaduganathan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Vaduganathan works at Nathan Cardiology Associates PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.