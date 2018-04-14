See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Periyanan Vaduganathan, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Periyanan Vaduganathan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Vaduganathan works at Nathan Cardiology Associates PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nathan Cardiology Associates PA
    11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 484-5444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 14, 2018
    When I do have to go see my cardiologist, I always enjoy this particular Dr., and ALL his staff. I never wait long, and they always listen to everything you have to say..
    Stan Ott in Santa Fe, Tx — Apr 14, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Periyanan Vaduganathan, MD
    About Dr. Periyanan Vaduganathan, MD

    Cardiology
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    41 years of experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1518962588
    • 1518962588
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor Hosp
    • Baylor Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Park Ridge Hospital - St Marys Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thanjavur Med Coll Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Medical Education
    St Joseph's College, India
    • St Joseph's College, India
    Undergraduate School
    Cardiovascular Disease
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Periyanan Vaduganathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaduganathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaduganathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaduganathan works at Nathan Cardiology Associates PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vaduganathan’s profile.

    Dr. Vaduganathan has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaduganathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaduganathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaduganathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaduganathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaduganathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

