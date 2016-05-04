See All Pediatricians in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Perla Inez Maulino, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Perla Inez Maulino, MD

Dr. Perla Inez Maulino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with Chldrn's Hosp Of Ok Uohsc

Dr. Maulino works at Rasmussen Ronald L DDS in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Tetyana Kovalenko, MD
Dr. Tetyana Kovalenko, MD
3.2 (6)
Dr. Rebecca Lee, MD
Dr. Rebecca Lee, MD
4.2 (5)
Dr. Sheila Asare-Bediako, MD
Dr. Sheila Asare-Bediako, MD
5.0 (2)
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Maulino's Office Locations

    Rasmussen Ronald L DDS
    7501 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 (916) 900-1085

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nasopharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Counseling Services
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Flu Shot
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Neck Muscle Strain
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wheezing
Whooping Cough
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2016
    Such a caring, knowledgeable, and down to earth pediatrician.
    Holly in Sacramento, CA — May 04, 2016
    About Dr. Perla Inez Maulino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1477572667
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chldrn's Hosp Of Ok Uohsc
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perla Inez Maulino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maulino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maulino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maulino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maulino works at Rasmussen Ronald L DDS in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maulino’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maulino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maulino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maulino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maulino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

