Dr. Perla Periut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Perla Periut, MD
Dr. Perla Periut, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Miami Office8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 802E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4041
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Periut is an extraordinarily talented neurologist. I sought treatment for a very rare condition with symptoms that are common to multiple diseases, so I was under a lot of stress. She spent over an hour during the initial evaluation, an eternity by today's standards, but she wanted to be thorough. She rushed my follow up appointments out of concern that I may need immediate treatment. She performed tests, conferred with colleagues, conducted research and even called me over the weekend to check on me and obtain additional information. She came up with a tentative diagnosis, which was ultimately correct. Then, because my condition was so rare and little research is available, she referred me to another neurologist for a second opinion. Wow, how many doctors put aside their egos and refer you to a colleague? I will always be grateful for her excellent care and the compassion she showed me. Thanks to her qualifications and prompt actions, I'm recovering my health.
About Dr. Perla Periut, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679536437
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
