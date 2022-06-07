Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD
Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia's Office Locations
-
1
Neuro-Pain Medical Center736 E Bullard Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 437-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
I had a pinched nerve in my neck. Others recommended neck surgery for me. Dr. Bhatia recommended therapy and traction. My pain had gone, and I didn't have to go under the knife.
About Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- Male
- 1013002328
Education & Certifications
- Suny-Buffalo
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Medical Center
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhatia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Epilepsy and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.