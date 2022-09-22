Overview of Dr. Perminder Dhillon, MD

Dr. Perminder Dhillon, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL



Dr. Dhillon works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Vitamin D Deficiency and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.