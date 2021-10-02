Dr. Perminder Parmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perminder Parmar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Perminder Parmar, MD
Dr. Perminder Parmar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Parmar works at
Dr. Parmar's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group4060 4th Ave Ste 220, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 299-2350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic7565 Mission Valley Rd, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 245-2350
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 554-7439
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8964Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3250
Ent Associates Medical Group3907 Waring Rd Ste 1, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-8749
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
cently had thyroid surgery and Dr. Parmar was absolutely THE BEST! He’s extremely personable, caring, and brilliant. He took the time to really get my history including past surgery situations to ensure I felt at ease with what he recommended as the best course of action. He never rushed me and was happy to answer all of my questions. His team is just as amazing from Christian to Ana and support staff. As for the actual surgery- he was outstanding! Almost two weeks post op you can barely see my scar. He provided a detailed post op protocol to subside pain, swelling, and scaring. If you’re looking for a doctor who is best in class, caring, compassionate, and patient you’ll want to see Dr. Parmar!
About Dr. Perminder Parmar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology
