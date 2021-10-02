Overview of Dr. Perminder Parmar, MD

Dr. Perminder Parmar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Parmar works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.