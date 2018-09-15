Dr. Pernankel Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pernankel Nayak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pernankel Nayak, MD
Dr. Pernankel Nayak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Effingham, IL. They completed their residency with Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital|St Elizabeth Health Center
Dr. Nayak works at
Dr. Nayak's Office Locations
HSHS Medical Group Urology -Effingham414 W Virginia Ave, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 342-9738
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery with Dr nayak it was the best care any one could ever expect from a dr.He explained everything well and what I couldn't believe happened was .he called me the next day after surgery to check and see how I was doing.That was very nice of him to go out of his way to do that .He also when I called into office on Monday morning I said I was in very bad pain I need surgery soon .The team of his employees got things together right away and I had surgery on Wednesday.They are all awesome
About Dr. Pernankel Nayak, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1114982154
Education & Certifications
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital|St Elizabeth Health Center
- Princeton Med Ctr
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayak accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.