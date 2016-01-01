Overview of Dr. Pernia Latif, MD

Dr. Pernia Latif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Latif works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.