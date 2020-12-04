Overview

Dr. Perry Barrilleaux, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their fellowship with University Mississippi Medical Center



Dr. Barrilleaux works at Rapides Specialty Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.