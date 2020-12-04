See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Perry Barrilleaux, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Perry Barrilleaux, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their fellowship with University Mississippi Medical Center

Dr. Barrilleaux works at Rapides Specialty Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapides Specialty Clinic
    501 Medical Center Dr Ste 4C, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 787-0373

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cerclage Chevron Icon
Cesarean Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Complicated Monochromic Twins Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Hydantoin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Had to visit Dr. Barrilleaux with my first pregnancy. He and his nursing staff were absolutely awesome. He put me at ease with everything about my pregnancy. Currently pregnant with my second child and seeing him again. Absolutely wonderful.
    Chelsea N. — Dec 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Perry Barrilleaux, MD
    About Dr. Perry Barrilleaux, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174503569
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Mississippi Medical Center
    Residency
    • Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perry Barrilleaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrilleaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrilleaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrilleaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrilleaux works at Rapides Specialty Clinic in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Barrilleaux’s profile.

    Dr. Barrilleaux has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrilleaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrilleaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrilleaux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrilleaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrilleaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

