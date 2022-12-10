Dr. Perry Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. Perry Cole, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
Luis Garcia-rivera MD4131 University Blvd S Ste 12, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 274-8813Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would give Dr. Cole 10 stars if given the option. Dr. Cole has helped me tremendously, he is highly intelligent and has shown me different ways to deal with my health diagnosis’ and I highly recommend him for anyone who needs help. He can do the same for you. If your health issues and pain is preventing you from living your life doing things that you enjoy and you want to be able to get back to doing those things again then you shouldn’t wait any longer, pick up the phone and call, surprisingly he is now accepting new patients, life is too short don’t wait, don’t let your pain control you, let Dr. Cole help you take control of your pain, you will not be disappointed. And also another thing that I like about Dr. Cole is he is very thorough, pleasant and efficient, I’m truly grateful to have him as my doctor. I also give the the ladies/staff in the office the same 5 star rating they are great and very pleasant, I actually like going to the doctor.
About Dr. Perry Cole, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1053417428
Education & Certifications
- Univerisity of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.