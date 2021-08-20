Overview of Dr. Perry Geistler, DPM

Dr. Perry Geistler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Geistler works at Margaret L. Shields Inc. in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.