Dr. Perry Geistler, DPM
Dr. Perry Geistler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Margaret L. Shields Inc.12152 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 849-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Geistler is the only doctor who diagnosed my foot problem correctly after seeing three other podiatrists over the years. It’s been such a relief, and I now walk without a limp. Also, he was patient and made me laugh.
About Dr. Perry Geistler, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053429779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Geistler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geistler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geistler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Geistler has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geistler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Geistler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geistler.
