Dr. Perry Greene, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Greene's Office Locations
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 280-8550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Royal Oak30575 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 280-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Greene undertook a very complicated knee operation with incredible confidence. Very reassuring throughout. I felt like I was in the best of hands from start to finish. Top knee surgeon on the planet in my book.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
