Dr. Perry Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Perry Johnson, MD
Dr. Perry Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
University of Nebraska Medical Center983335 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-8363
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery17617 Burke St, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 596-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is an exceptional plastic surgeon. He listens to what you say and delivers far above expectations. His office staff are caring and compassionate and treat you like more then just a patient and their follow up care is unmatched!
About Dr. Perry Johnson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
