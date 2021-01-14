Overview of Dr. Perry Julien, DPM

Dr. Perry Julien, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Julien works at Atlanta Foot and Ankle Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.