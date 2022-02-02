See All Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Perry Kamel, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Perry Kamel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kamel works at Perry L Kamel MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

    Perry L. Kamel M.D.
    737 N Michigan Ave Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 573-9626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr. Kamel is the best! Extremely thorough, caring, listens to patient’s concerns, explains the treatment plan making sure it’s understood and clear to follow. I never feel rushed like in other doctors’ practices. If you suffer from any gastro problems you’ll be lucky to be dr. Kamel’s patient knowing full well you will be provided with absolutely the best medical care and attention.
    MTMarshall — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Perry Kamel, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174522866
    Education & Certifications

    • Michael Reese/U Chicago
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital/McGaw Medicial Center
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital/McGaw Medical Center
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    • Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York City
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perry Kamel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamel has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

