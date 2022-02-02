Dr. Perry Kamel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Kamel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Perry Kamel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Perry L. Kamel M.D.737 N Michigan Ave Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 573-9626
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Principal Financial Group
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kamel is the best! Extremely thorough, caring, listens to patient’s concerns, explains the treatment plan making sure it’s understood and clear to follow. I never feel rushed like in other doctors’ practices. If you suffer from any gastro problems you’ll be lucky to be dr. Kamel’s patient knowing full well you will be provided with absolutely the best medical care and attention.
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Michael Reese/U Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital/McGaw Medicial Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital/McGaw Medical Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York City
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kamel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamel has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.