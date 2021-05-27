Overview

Dr. Perry Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Lewis works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Gastroenterology - Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.