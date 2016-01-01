Dr. Perry Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Lim, MD
Overview of Dr. Perry Lim, MD
Dr. Perry Lim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Perry F Lim MD991 Montague Expy Ste 206, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 692-3042
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Perry Lim, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1033134465
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation
- University of California Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lim speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
