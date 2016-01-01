Overview

Dr. Perry Little, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Little works at American Anesthesiology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.