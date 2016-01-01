Dr. Perry Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Little, MD
Overview
Dr. Perry Little, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-3051
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Perry Little, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pediatric Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
