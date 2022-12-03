Dr. Perry Merillat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merillat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Merillat, MD
Overview of Dr. Perry Merillat, MD
Dr. Perry Merillat, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ludington, MI.
Dr. Merillat works at
Dr. Merillat's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Multispecialty Clinic (Orthopedics)7 Atkinson Dr Ste 200, Ludington, MI 49431 Directions (231) 843-2664
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merillat?
Excellent and attentive care
About Dr. Perry Merillat, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1093197139
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merillat accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merillat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merillat works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Merillat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merillat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merillat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merillat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.