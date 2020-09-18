Dr. Perry Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Savage, MD
Overview of Dr. Perry Savage, MD
Dr. Perry Savage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Savage works at
Dr. Savage's Office Locations
-
1
Alabama Ortho Spine & Sports1801 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 228-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savage?
I was recommended by my primary care to go see Dr Savage. He was very professional and concerned. He knew right off what was wrong and sent me down the hall to see a new surgeon that could do my surgery. I highly recommend using these doctors for any orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Perry Savage, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750354387
Education & Certifications
- Microsurgery and Brain Institute, St. Louis
- UAB Med Ctr
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Birmingham Southern College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage works at
Dr. Savage has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.