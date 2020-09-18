Overview of Dr. Perry Savage, MD

Dr. Perry Savage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Savage works at Alabama Ortho Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.