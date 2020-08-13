Overview of Dr. Perry Savage Sr, MD

Dr. Perry Savage Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Savage Sr works at OrthoAlabama Spine & Sports in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.