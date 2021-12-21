Dr. Perry Schoenecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Schoenecker, MD
Overview of Dr. Perry Schoenecker, MD
Dr. Perry Schoenecker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Dr. Schoenecker's Office Locations
St. Louis Children's Hospital1 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Shriners Hospitals for Children-st. Louis4400 Clayton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 432-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had hip repaired in 1982 and said at that time that he bought me 20-30 years. 2021 I had hip replaced and was told by 2 Ortho's that "no one" was more qualified than Dr S! Highly recommend and I do not for a minute believe the review that said his work had to be redone!
About Dr. Perry Schoenecker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoenecker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoenecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenecker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.