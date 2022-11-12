Overview of Dr. Perry Secor, MD

Dr. Perry Secor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Secor works at Los Alamitos Orthopaedic Medical and Surgical Group in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.