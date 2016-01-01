Overview of Dr. Perry Segal, MD

Dr. Perry Segal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Segal works at Segal Indianer Psychiatric Group in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.