Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry Segal, MD
Overview of Dr. Perry Segal, MD
Dr. Perry Segal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal's Office Locations
Segal Indianer Psychiatric Group250 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 101, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 395-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Perry Segal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
