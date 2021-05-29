Dr. Trouche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry Trouche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Perry Trouche, MD
Dr. Perry Trouche, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trouche's Office Locations
- 1 2060 Northbrook Blvd Ste 203, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 572-9866
-
2
Charleston Psychiatry9229 University Blvd Ste F2B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 572-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Trouche since 2004. He can remember every medication I have ever been on and why it didn't work for me. He is a genius. He is a very kind, compassionate man, who always makes time for his patients and never rushes them. I wouldn't trust my mental health to anyone else. His current staff is the best he's ever had. I've had issue with past staff, but these girls are great.
About Dr. Perry Trouche, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1932159811
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Us Public Hlth Serv Hosp
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
