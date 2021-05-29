See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Perry Trouche, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (26)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Perry Trouche, MD

Dr. Perry Trouche, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trouche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2060 Northbrook Blvd Ste 203, Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 572-9866
  2. 2
    Charleston Psychiatry
    9229 University Blvd Ste F2B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 572-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Conversion Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Phobia
Schizophrenia
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Perry Trouche, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932159811
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • Us Public Hlth Serv Hosp
    Medical Education
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trouche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trouche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trouche has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trouche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Trouche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trouche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trouche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trouche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

