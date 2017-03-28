See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Perry Weiner, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Perry Weiner, DO

Urologic Oncology
4.7 (568)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Perry Weiner, DO

Dr. Perry Weiner, DO is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Weiner works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    511 KINGS HWY N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Syphilis Screening
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 568 ratings
    Patient Ratings (568)
    5 Star
    (485)
    4 Star
    (52)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weiner?

    Mar 28, 2017
    I like many other people have had problems with kidney stones.Dr.W is the most easy going Dr. at the navy yard,he will not paint the picture bleak or won't sugar coat any situation, always has a remedy for your specific problem,also can answer any questions that you have,he has many years of knowledge behind him, he is very serious about his work,so if your looking for a great urologist look no further.
    B.M.S in Lansdale, Pa — Mar 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Perry Weiner, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Perry Weiner, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weiner to family and friends

    Dr. Weiner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weiner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Perry Weiner, DO.

    About Dr. Perry Weiner, DO

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1306865191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • City Avenue Hospital (CLOSED)was PCOM
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Suburban Hospital (was Suburban General Hsp)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perry Weiner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    568 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.