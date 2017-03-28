Dr. Perry Weiner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Weiner, DO is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Jefferson Urology Associates511 KINGS HWY N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I like many other people have had problems with kidney stones.Dr.W is the most easy going Dr. at the navy yard,he will not paint the picture bleak or won't sugar coat any situation, always has a remedy for your specific problem,also can answer any questions that you have,he has many years of knowledge behind him, he is very serious about his work,so if your looking for a great urologist look no further.
- Urologic Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306865191
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- City Avenue Hospital (CLOSED)was PCOM
- Mercy Suburban Hospital (was Suburban General Hsp)
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
