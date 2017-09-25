Overview of Dr. Perry White, MD

Dr. Perry White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. White works at TOC Spine in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.