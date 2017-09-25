See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Perry White, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (35)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Perry White, MD

Dr. Perry White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. White works at TOC Spine in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TOC Spine
    9430 Park West Blvd Ste 110, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 694-8353
  2. 2
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics PC
    9129 Cross Park Dr Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 694-7725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Discitis
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 25, 2017
    Dr.White is very professional, made sure I understood what is going on with me. He did not talk over my head. I am very pleased with the service and will be using Dr. White again when needed.
    Allen in New Tazewell TN — Sep 25, 2017
    About Dr. Perry White, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598785636
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Rothman Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perry White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

