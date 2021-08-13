Dr. Younger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry Younger, MD
Overview of Dr. Perry Younger, MD
Dr. Perry Younger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy.
Eger Eye Group PC1501 STATE AVE, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 741-6776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
All I can say is that I think that he is one of the very best !
- U Al Burmingham Eye Fdn Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Dr. Younger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Younger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younger.
