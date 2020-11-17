Overview of Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, MD

Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Long Island College Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Iqbal works at Physician Primary Care PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.