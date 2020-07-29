Overview

Dr. Pervaiz Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at River Region Cardiology Assoc in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.