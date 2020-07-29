Dr. Pervaiz Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pervaiz Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
River Region Cardiology185 MITYLENE PARK LN, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 387-0948
Prattville Baptist Hospital124 S Memorial Dr, Prattville, AL 36067 Directions (334) 387-0948
Fresenius Medical Care Montgomery Home Services114 MITYLENE PARK LN, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 387-0948
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
It was excellent. He is really very competent and so easy to talk to.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Urdu
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
