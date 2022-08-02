Dr. Pervez Mussarat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mussarat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pervez Mussarat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pervez Mussarat, MD
Dr. Pervez Mussarat, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PEOPLE'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Mussarat works at
Dr. Mussarat's Office Locations
Pervez Mussarat MD Pmc15784 Medical Arts Dr Ste A, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 542-9441
Hospital Affiliations
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience. I had persistent headaches for years and no one could find a cause or was able to help me. Dr. Mussarat is definitely more to the point and isn't a small talker but knows his medicine. If you're looking for a physician that can actually treat the problem, then there is no one more intelligent and experienced than him.
About Dr. Pervez Mussarat, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134121999
Education & Certifications
- University Ia
- University Mo
- PEOPLE'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mussarat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mussarat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mussarat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussarat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussarat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mussarat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mussarat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.