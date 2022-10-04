Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD
Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, Drew Memorial Health System and Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Simpson Jr works at
Dr. Simpson Jr's Office Locations
John O Lytle MD PA1609 W 40th Ave Ste 501, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 536-8547
Drew Memorial Hospital Inc.778 Scogin Dr, Monticello, AR 71655 Directions (501) 224-0200
Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baptist Health Family Clinic White Hall7500 Dollarway Rd Ste 104, White Hall, AR 71602 Directions (501) 224-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Drew Memorial Health System
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient with my ramblings. Explained things clearly.
About Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Simpson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson Jr.
