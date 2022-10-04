See All Neurosurgeons in Pine Bluff, AR
Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD

Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, Drew Memorial Health System and Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Simpson Jr works at South Arkansas Orthopedic Center in Pine Bluff, AR with other offices in Monticello, AR, Little Rock, AR and White Hall, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simpson Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John O Lytle MD PA
    1609 W 40th Ave Ste 501, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 536-8547
  2. 2
    Drew Memorial Hospital Inc.
    778 Scogin Dr, Monticello, AR 71655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas
    9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Baptist Health Family Clinic White Hall
    7500 Dollarway Rd Ste 104, White Hall, AR 71602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • Drew Memorial Health System
  • Jefferson Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Very patient with my ramblings. Explained things clearly.
    — Oct 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD
    About Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215917075
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pervie Simpson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simpson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simpson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simpson Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

