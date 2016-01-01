Dr. Petar Planinic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Planinic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Petar Planinic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Medschool Associates South1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5025
Henderson Hospital1050 W GALLERIA DR, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 255-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Croatian and Spanish
- 1922200054
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Planinic has seen patients for Preeclampsia, Maternal Anemia and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Planinic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
