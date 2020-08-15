See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Petar Vukasin, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Petar Vukasin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Vukasin works at Colorectal Surgery Institute in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorectal Surgery Institute
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 618, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 898-8234
  2. 2
    Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 100A, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 244-8161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Atresia Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Perforation Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhagic Proctocolitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Ileostomy Status Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Internal Anal Sphincter Myopathy Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Omphalocele - Exstrophy - Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Proctalgia Chevron Icon
Proctitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectosigmoid Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Rectourethral Fistula Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthSmart
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Petar Vukasin, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian and Serbian
    NPI Number
    • 1659385516
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles Co/Usc Medical Center
    Residency
    • Los Angele Co/Usc Medical Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Petar Vukasin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vukasin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vukasin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vukasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vukasin has seen patients for Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vukasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vukasin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vukasin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vukasin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vukasin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

