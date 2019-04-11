Dr. Caples accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pete Caples, MD
Dr. Pete Caples, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They completed their fellowship with U Ky Med Ctr
Bethesda Butler Hospital Laboratory3075 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 246-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
My appt. with Dr. Caples was right on schedule. He was thorough in his evaluation of the effectiveness of my stent and medications. He answered all my questions with appropriate detail, in a caring manner. I will continue to always recommend Dr. Caples as a top cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- English
- U Ky Med Ctr
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Caples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caples has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Caples. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caples.
