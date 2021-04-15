Dr. Pete Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pete Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Pete Garcia, MD
Dr. Pete Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Doctors Hospital5000 University Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 856-8445Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I took a Surgery With Pete With Excellent results. Good Professional . I strongly recommend him ti those who need a similar procedure
About Dr. Pete Garcia, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275604571
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ Som
