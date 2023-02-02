Overview of Dr. Pete Janevski, MD

Dr. Pete Janevski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Janevski works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.