Dr. Pete Janevski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (69)
Map Pin Small Dearborn, MI
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pete Janevski, MD

Dr. Pete Janevski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Janevski works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janevski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane
    19401 Hubbard Dr # 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-8100
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus
    39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 344-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr. Janevski performed surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome on my left wrist eight years ago and I returned to him for the same procedure on my right wrist. Dr. Janevski is professional, skilled, friendly, very good at answering questions, and I was very fortunate to have him do this twice for me. My experience with Dr. Janevski is wonderful, I would recommend him anytime.
    Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Janevski to family and friends

    Dr. Janevski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Janevski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Pete Janevski, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306909924
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Med Center
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pete Janevski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janevski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janevski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janevski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Janevski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janevski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janevski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janevski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

