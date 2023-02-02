Dr. Pete Janevski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janevski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pete Janevski, MD
Overview of Dr. Pete Janevski, MD
Dr. Pete Janevski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Janevski's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr # 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Janevski performed surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome on my left wrist eight years ago and I returned to him for the same procedure on my right wrist. Dr. Janevski is professional, skilled, friendly, very good at answering questions, and I was very fortunate to have him do this twice for me. My experience with Dr. Janevski is wonderful, I would recommend him anytime.
About Dr. Pete Janevski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1306909924
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Med Center
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janevski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janevski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janevski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Janevski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janevski.
