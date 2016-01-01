Dr. Pete Setabutr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setabutr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Pete Setabutr, MD
Dr. Pete Setabutr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Setabutr's Office Locations
Millenium Park Eye Center30 N Michigan Ave Ste 410, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 996-2020
University Optical1855 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-6590
University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 704-2885
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pete Setabutr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Setabutr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Setabutr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Setabutr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Setabutr has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Setabutr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Setabutr speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Setabutr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setabutr.
