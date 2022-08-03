Dr. Peter Adesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Adesman, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Adesman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants2860 CREEKSIDE CIR, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-8367
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor
About Dr. Peter Adesman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952381394
Education & Certifications
- U Oreg Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Adesman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adesman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adesman has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Adesman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adesman.
