Dr. Peter Agnello, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Agnello, MD
Dr. Peter Agnello, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with University of South Florida College of Medicine - General Surgery and Otolaryngology
Dr. Agnello's Office Locations
South Tampa3006 W AZEELE ST, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 879-7079
North Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Wesley Chapel26853 Foggy Creek Rd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Agnello is one of the nicest doctors I have ever visited. He explained the office procedure before he did it and as he did it, explained how it would feel, therefore there were no surprises. His instructions for at home care were clear. The office and nursing staff were efficient and polite. To top it all off the wait time was minimal.
About Dr. Peter Agnello, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine - General Surgery and Otolaryngology
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agnello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agnello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agnello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agnello has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agnello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Agnello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agnello.
