Overview of Dr. Peter Allotey, MD

Dr. Peter Allotey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Allotey works at Middle Georgia Family Health in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.