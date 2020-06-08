Dr. Peter Ameglio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ameglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ameglio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Ameglio, MD
Dr. Peter Ameglio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ameglio's Office Locations
Ameglio Orthopedics6839 Porto Fino Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 990-8138
Ameglio Orthopedics6160 Winkler Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 990-8138Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Coastal Ortho Interventional Pain Management14 Thomas Point Rd, Brunswick, ME 04011 Directions (207) 442-0325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I had hip replacement surgery via SuperPath Nov 2019 by Dr Ameglio. It’s been a little more than 6 months and I can’t stop singing the praises of Dr Ameglio and his staff! Due to Covid19, I haven’t had my follow up visits yet, but my hip feels fantastic! I overdid the first 2 weeks after surgery and had severe low back pain. Dr Ameglio gave me 1 injection to the SI joint and I walked out of the office pain free holding my crutches. I then continued my exercises and haven’t had any further issues. This doctor knows his stuff! He takes the time to explain and answer every question and concern very calmly and patiently (and I had a bunch). I would highly recommend Dr Ameglio!
About Dr. Peter Ameglio, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104857747
Education & Certifications
- Portland Orthopedic Foot Ankle Ctr
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Lincoln Med & Mh Ctr
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- UNH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ameglio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ameglio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ameglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ameglio has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ameglio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ameglio speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ameglio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameglio.
