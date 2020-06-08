Overview of Dr. Peter Ameglio, MD

Dr. Peter Ameglio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ameglio works at Ameglio Orthopedics in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Brunswick, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.