Dr. Peter Ampudia, MD
Dr. Peter Ampudia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dinames Associates3711 Lomita Blvd Ste 127, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 530-1151
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Ampudia for over 4 years. He is able to explain her situation in terms she can understand. He has carefully and slowly adjusted her dosage. He is a good listener, makes her feel safe and provides helpful suggestions which she tries to apply. I am very pleased with Dr. Ampudia and highly recommend him.
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1700858214
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
