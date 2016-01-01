Overview of Dr. Peter Anagnostopoulos, MD

Dr. Peter Anagnostopoulos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center and M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.



Dr. Anagnostopoulos works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.