Overview of Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD

Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Anastassiou works at Dr. Peter T. Anastassiou M.D. in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.