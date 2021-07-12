See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD

Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Dr. Anastassiou works at Dr. Peter T. Anastassiou M.D. in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Anastassiou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Peter T. Anastassiou M.D.
    2100 Webster St Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 658-7876
  2. 2
    Northen California Medical Associates
    3536 Mendocino Ave Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 573-6166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MarinHealth Medical Center
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2021
    10 STAR ?? Review! I was amazed at the quality and compassion Dr Anastassiou and his team of Surgeons Displayed no only With Surgery but the daily follow ups while I was in ICU and beyond! I’ve dealt with an internal infection called Osteomyelitis for over 5 years Dr Anastassiou was a Referral from my Thoracic Surgeon locally Dr Maxwell for whom I trusted with my life! I’m Blessed today and forever into the future because of Dr Anastassiou Roy Arriaga
    Roy Arriaga — Jul 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD
    About Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912904806
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Medical Center-Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Anastassiou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastassiou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anastassiou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anastassiou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anastassiou has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anastassiou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Anastassiou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anastassiou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anastassiou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anastassiou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

