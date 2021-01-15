Dr. Peter Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Anderson, MD
Dr. Peter Anderson, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0144Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Anderson took care of my daughter for over 10 years while at Mayo Clinic. She had a first of a kind diagnosis involving a profound immunity disorder. His care was outstanding, innovative, and "wrote the book" on how to take care of children with her disorder. Now, 10 years later, he has been instrumental in guiding me on my own cancer. Not only is he an outstanding Doctor, but he's also a highly valued friend. You will not find a more knowledgeable, caring, and professional doctor. Dr. Anderson has earned my highest possible recommendation.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033202825
- University Of Minnesota
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.